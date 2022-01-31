The Batman Fan Art Merges Robert Pattinson With Batman: The Animated Series

We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of The Batman, which will be anchored by Robert Pattinson’s take on the titular caped crusader. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated blockbuster is set to bring about a new take on the Bat mythos, with an impressive new costume to boot. A new post from Instagram user @millicay.art takes an epic remix on Pattinson’s batsuit, mashing it up with the animation style of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. The fanart perfectly combines The Batman director Matt Reeves’ takes in the DC mythos, as he is also an executive producer on HBO Max’s new Batman: Caped Crusader animated series.

“There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash,” Reeves explained in a recent interview with Esquire. “The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob’s work post-Twilight. The people who weren’t excited, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work post-Twilight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’d heard that we were doing this and got excited about the idea that there was going to be another version of this character,” Reeves revealed. “And so when I met him, and he read the script, we talked for a long, long time and I realised, ‘This guy is a massive fan’.”

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens.He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast will also include Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Are you excited for The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.