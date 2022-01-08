HBO Max’s Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series Adds Ed Brubaker as Head Writer

Batman: Caped Crusader already has an impressive number of creatives working behind the scenes, with Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves all involved with bringing the new animated series to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming HBO Max and Cartoon Network animated series has officially landed another heavy hitter. Comic writer Ed Brubaker has reportedly joined the crew of Caped Crusader, and will be serving as a head writer and executive producer on the ten-episode first season. Brubaker, who previously worked in the comic side of Gotham with titles such as Batman, Catwoman, and Gotham Central, is reportedly running the series’ writers room alongside Timm. On the television side, Brubaker has previously served on the writing staff of HBO’s Westworld, and produced Amazon’s Too Old to Die Young.

“Here’s something few people know, but the original Batman: The Animated Series was one of the things that made me want to write superhero comics in general, and Batman in particular,” Brubaker explained in a statement. “If not for what Bruce Timm and all the talented writers and artists did with that show, things like my revamp of Catwoman with Darwyn Cooke (who worked on BTAS) and Gotham Central with Greg Rucka and Michael Lark, would never have happened. So when Bruce Timm offered me the chance to come work on this new reimagining of Batman with him, James Tucker, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, I jumped at it.”

Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world. Casting details are currently unknown at this time.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” Sam Register added. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

This will mark Timm’s long-awaited return to Batman animation on television, after he spearheaded the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is significant on multiple levels — for one thing, the pair been friends and collaborators since they were 13 years old, working on projects such as Felicity and Cloverfield. On another level, both recently signed landmark deals with WarnerMedia — Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

Are you excited for Batman: Caped Crusader heading to HBO Max and Cartoon Network? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!