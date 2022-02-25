The Batman Full Soundtrack Released

After multiple pandemic-related delays, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is finally hitting theaters next week. The film is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot. If you’re eager for more Batman and cannot wait until March 4th, some exciting content hit the Internet today. The full score featuring Michael Giacchino’s music has officially been released.

“Turn your volume up – #TheBatman soundtrack by the incredible @m_giacchino just dropped! listen here: https://lnk.to/TheBatman,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. Giacchino also shared the tweet with an added “👇🏻🦇👇🏻🦇👇🏻🦇👇🏻🦇.” You can check out the post below:

Back in October, Giacchino took to Twitter to reveal it was the final day of scoring The Batman, and Reeves replied in the best way.

“Today was our final day of scoring for @TheBatman w my pal @mattreevesLA at the helm. We had a lot of fun in the process and the orchestra killed it. Thanks to all who helped pull it off! Can’t wait for this to hit the big screen,” Giacchino tweeted. “Working (and laughing) with you, @m_giacchino is always one of my favorite parts of any film I work on… Love you, my friend. Can’t wait for people to hear your incredible score,” Reeves replied.

Giacchino has worked on some of the biggest recent and upcoming movies, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Jurassic World: Dominion. Back in 2020, Giacchino spoke with Collider and shared that Reeves’ take on Batman “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.” Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4th.