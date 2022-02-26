The Batman Has a Tie-In Watch So Expensive Only Bruce Wayne Could Buy It

The Batman opens in theaters next week and that means that there is plenty of merchandise inspired by the eagerly anticipated DC film hitting shelves. The merchandise has a fairly expansive range, including everything from toys to clothes, to even cosmetics, but there is one piece of official merch that is so high end and luxurious that only Bruce Wayne could buy it. On Tuesday, Kross Studio revealed The Batman Tourbillon Watch, a luxury timepiece with a hefty $100,000 price tag (via The Hollywood Reporter).

As watches go, this one is pretty impressive. The design is inspired by the reimagined Bat Signal in The Batman, for those who decide to purchase the watch, they get more than the timepiece. The watch also comes with a functional, light up aluminum Bat Signal sculpture. The two pieces — the sculpture and the watch — come together as the limited-edition Batman Collector Set. And when they say limited, they mean limited. Only 10 of these sets are being produced and two of those sets have already been purchased as of the time of this article’s writing.

“We wanted to create a link between the wearer of the watch and the Batman himself. We thought it would be really fun if the Bat Signal was there, that you [feel you] could call the Batman if needed. That was the starting point of the inspiration in our design,” Kross Studio founder and creative director Marco Tedeschi said.

“We converted the Bat Signal into a functional piece of art,” Tedeschi explained of the sculpture. “It’s a light, so you can use it to light up a room, and it’s also a watch box, so on the bottom there is a compartment to hide and store a watch.”

Both the watch and the sculpture are very detailed, something that Kross Studio worked with Warner Bros. on.

“We had access to some pictures of the set because the Bat Signal is completely new,” Tedeschi said. “But to create something accurate we needed to have much more details, so we had the chance to work together with Warner Bros. and get 3D models as well to adapt.

This latest watch is the company’s most recent collaboration with Warner Bros. They previously created a Batmobile desk clock based on 1989’s Batman, a Space Jam collector set, and a series of watch rolls for DC Comics. They also have previously made a $150,000 Death Star wristwatch authorized by Lucasfilm. In addition to The Batman Collector Set, Kross Studios is also releasing a collection of four watch rolls featuring likenesses of characters from the films. They are priced at $250 each.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot, The Batman opens exclusively in theaters on March 4.