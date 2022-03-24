The Batman’s Deleted Joker Scene Has DC Fans Debating Barry Keoghan’s Version

The Batman has released a major deleted scene featuring Marvel’s Eternals star Barry Keoghan’s Joker having a long chat with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. were no doubt hoping that this scene would generate renewed buzz about The Batman (as it continues marching towards that billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

Well, that goal was achieved: the whole world is now talking about The Batman‘s version of Joker – but Keoghan certainly isn’t getting universal love for the role. For every DC fan who is deliciously creeped out by this new Joker scene, there seems to be another who wholeheartedly gets why it was cut…

CHILLING.

Barry Keoghan’s Joker in #TheBatman is absolutely chilling!!! pic.twitter.com/nediU4BUNY — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) March 24, 2022

A lot of people are outright terrified of Keoghan’s portrayal of Joker. With good reason.

That Laugh Tho…

The true measure of any Joker actor. What do you think?

Love It! But Cut It.

i don't think the batman and joker scene should've been in the movie at all but its a damn good scene regardless. — 🕷 | CEO OF NOVA (@N0VAPRIME) March 24, 2022

This fan accomplishes the rare feat of liking this Joker deleted scene from The Batman – without wishing it was in the film.

Heath Ledger Would’ve Approved

i feel like matt reeves' joker design is very reminiscent of some of heath ledger's abandoned concept arts as the joker pic.twitter.com/eFfMo2ag43 — レスボボ。 (@lesbobomb) March 24, 2022

Before you come at Keoghan, take a look at these Joker looks Heath Ledger once played with…

Get Him On The TV Show!

NEED TO SEE BARRY’S JOKER IN THE ARKHAM SHOW pic.twitter.com/OdSnI2f2rL — sabrina🦇SEEN THE BATMAN x6 (@nightwaynes) March 24, 2022

Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman is getting an Arkham Asylum spinoff series for HBO Max. So Joker could arguably get his own corner of the franchise to play in for a while.

Freaky Ode to the Comics

I don’t think I’ve been this terrified by a Joker design since Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/TraFAYKxg6 — Joey Moreno the Fandom Orphan (@Joebear94) March 24, 2022

DC fans are spotting a lot of comic book influences in Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

Side Guy

Barry is an elite actor and this is great but i really hope joker stays as a side role for a bit and we can highlight some other villains like they did with riddler https://t.co/Cdcsu67qg1 — alex (@alexsnewname) March 24, 2022

Some Batman fans are perfectly cool with the idea of only getting Joker in small doses during these first few waves of The Batman franchise.

WILD CARD!

Barry Keoghan’s Joker looks great. Incredible work by the make-up team on the design.



I’d love to see Reeves utilize Keoghan’s Joker a constant wild card, rather than as a main villain in #TheBatman trilogy. It would be a unique way to use the character without being redundant. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 24, 2022

This makes sense if you loved Heath Ledger’s Joker as a “force of chaos” more so than a character.

Is There A Harley For This?!

I am trying to think what kind of Harley Quinn would match that Joker and it’s difficult. Matt Reeves’ universe is so unique & a bit terrifying 👀 #thebatman — Lis.Wonder🇨🇺 #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) March 24, 2022

We’re suddenly terrified of the thought of what kind of Harley Quinn belongs with Matt Reeves’ Joker.

Let’s Start The Comparison…

It didn’t take an hour for DC movie fans to start comparing The Batman‘s Joker interrogation scene with The Dark Knight.