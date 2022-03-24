DC

The Batman’s Deleted Joker Scene Has DC Fans Debating Barry Keoghan’s Version

By

the-batman-joker-deleted-scene-fans-love-hate-barry-keoghan.jpg

The Batman has released a major deleted scene featuring Marvel’s Eternals star Barry Keoghan’s Joker having a long chat with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. were no doubt hoping that this scene would generate renewed buzz about The Batman (as it continues marching towards that billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office

Well, that goal was achieved: the whole world is now talking about The Batman‘s version of Joker – but Keoghan certainly isn’t getting universal love for the role. For every DC fan who is deliciously creeped out by this new Joker scene, there seems to be another who wholeheartedly gets why it was cut… 

Videos by ComicBook.com

CHILLING.

A lot of people are outright terrified of Keoghan’s portrayal of Joker. With good reason. 

That Laugh Tho…

The true measure of any Joker actor. What do you think? 

Love It! But Cut It.

This fan accomplishes the rare feat of liking this Joker deleted scene from The Batman – without wishing it was in the film. 

Heath Ledger Would’ve Approved

Before you come at Keoghan, take a look at these Joker looks Heath Ledger once played with…

Get Him On The TV Show!

Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman is getting an Arkham Asylum spinoff series for HBO Max. So Joker could arguably get his own corner of the franchise to play in for a while. 

Freaky Ode to the Comics

DC fans are spotting a lot of comic book influences in Barry Keoghan’s Joker

Side Guy

Some Batman fans are perfectly cool with the idea of only getting Joker in small doses during these first few waves of The Batman franchise. 

WILD CARD!

This makes sense if you loved Heath Ledger’s Joker as a “force of chaos” more so than a character. 

Is There A Harley For This?!

We’re suddenly terrified of the thought of what kind of Harley Quinn belongs with Matt Reeves’ Joker.

Let’s Start The Comparison…

It didn’t take an hour for DC movie fans to start comparing The Batman‘s Joker interrogation scene with The Dark Knight

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts