Michael Giacchino May Have Just Hinted He’s Scoring Robert Pattinson’s Batman

After a few years being stuck in development limbo, Matt Reeves is finally set to start shooting his Batman reboot film The Batman in early 2020. With that confirmation we also got the biggest and most important piece of news about the film: Robert Pattinson is playing the new Batman.

Now that we have confirmation about The Batman‘s production and Pattinson as the star, we’ve been waiting to hear more confirmations about who will be filling out the cast and crew of the film. Well, the casting is still being kept under wraps, but we may now know one important member of the crew, as composer Michael Giacchino seems to be hinting that he will be composing the score for The Batman!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) on Jun 21, 2019 at 4:10am PDT

While this is, admittedly, just a picture of a Batman statue over in Dublin, Ireland, there is fair reason to believe this image from Giacchino is a legitimate tease for his involvement with The Batman. The connection that fans quickly spotted is that Michael Giacchino has worked on nearly all of Reeves’ major directorial efforts, including Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. It stands to reason that the pair would collaborate again on The Batman – especially with the films Giacchino has scored in the last few years.

The Oscar-winner just completed work on Spider-Man: Far From Home, and has handled major blockbuster genre franchises like Jurassic World, Star Wars, Doctor Strange, Star Trek, and the Pixar films (The Incredibles), that first made him famous. In short: in this post-Hans Zimmer Batman era, Giacchino is pretty much one of *the* “it” composers working in the industry – and a good pick for someone who can create the next hit Batman movie theme.

The Dark Knight’s theme music in movies has become as iconic and important as the Batman costume or the Batmobile. No one thought that Chris Nolan would be able to top Danny Elfman’s theme from Tim Burton’s Batman ’89 movie, then Hans Zimmer came along and blew fans’ eardrums with his percussion-pounding theme to Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Now that sonic score for the Dark Knight is the one to beat – and unfortunately Zimmer’s work with Junkie XL scoring Ben Affleck’s Batman in Batman v Superman didn’t quite hit the mark. The door is open for Giacchino to step in and claim this next era of Batman sounds – and we’re betting he will do just that, if he truly is attached.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Preyon February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.