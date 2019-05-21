Here’s What Sebastian Stan Could Look Like as The Riddler in The Batman Movie

With Robert Pattinson reportedly being eyed to star in The Batman, the nerd world is already beginning to speculate about who else could have a role in the upcoming DC epic. In recent days, Marvel star Sebastian Stan has become a somewhat-popular suggestion for one of the film’s potential supporting roles, and now we have a look at what that could look like. A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines Stan in a pretty aesthetically-pleasing Riddler costume.

Granted, there’s no telling if Stan would be the one to play the film’s version of The Riddler, especially as he is set to continue his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier miniseries. But the actor has expressed a desire to play the Batman villain several times in the past.

“I would love to try and play The Riddler.” Stan said during a recent convention appearance. “That’s an interesting character. I don’t know how you’d play that one actually, that would be very hard to be honest, because you couldn’t be like crazy crazy crazy. You would have to be kind of much darker than that, but that’s an interesting character.”

“My favorite DC character has always been the Riddler,” Stan previously revealed last year. “And, honestly, I would not know what to do with that character at all. But it’s such a crazy, crazy character. Maybe I wouldn’t.”

The Batman is expected to follow a younger version of Bruce Wayne (possibly played by Pattinson), as he investigates a mystery in Gotham City.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” writer-director Matt Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.