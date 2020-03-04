The Batman: New Details About Batmobile and Costume Reportedly Revealed

Many fans are interested in the future of the DC movie universe, especially when it comes to their flagship hero in Batman. And there are a lot of questions regarding the new movie The Batman with director Matt Reeves and new actor Robert Pattinson, and with filming currently underway we are finally getting some answers. And now some new rumors have made their way online, possibly teasing what fans can expect when it comes to the newest iterations of both the Batsuit and the Batmobile for the upcoming movie.

According to a new report from the fan site Batman on Film, we should be getting a glimpse at both the costume and the vehicle very soon.

They also indicate that the new Batsuit will be unlike the other costumes that have appeared on film thus far, but that it will very much be in line with the kind of costume Batman fans should come to expect. The report indicates that Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will be solely responsible for the suit, meaning that it won’t have all of the gadgetry and high-tech features of a Wayne Industries costume but will instead be cobbled together through his own resources.

As for the Batmobile, we should be getting a glimpse of that soon as filming continues to take place in public places. While we’ve yet to see it yet, this report indicates the iconic vehicle will be unlike what Batman drove in The Dark Knight Trilogy. Those movies featured a tank-like vehicle developed for military applications, but it sounds like Pattinson will be driving something that’s more akin to a muscle car.

The vehicle will have its own upgrades, naturally, so that Batman is better equipped to disable the bad guys in high speed chases. But the report also states that it will not be as stylized as the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher versions of the Batmobile.

We still don’t know much about the film, though the cast is starting to speak out about the project as filming picks up steam. Actor Peter Sarsgaard recently addressed joining the project, talking about the film’s tone on the set.

“The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast,” Sarsgaard said at the TCAs. “There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it.”

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

