The Batman: New Photo Puts Catwoman in the Crosshairs

We’re just a few short months away from the debut of The Batman, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the superhero movie landscape. Among the saga’s new additions to the big screen is Zoe Kravitz’s take on Catwoman, who has already become a bonafide fan-favorite after a few short segments of footage in the trailer. The film’s recent profile in Empire Magazine only further put the spotlight on her character, with a new official photo that you can check out below.

“My agent called me and was like, ‘They’re making a Batman movie and there’s a Catwoman role. You’re on the list of actors they are looking at,’” Kravitz explained in a recent interview with AnotherMag. “I think the first thing that happened was I went to LA and met with Matt Reeves, the director, who also wrote the script, and just talked to him. I read the script. Then he talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it.”

“The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likeable to get the role,” Kravitz continued. “To read the script and say, ‘I love it. I love everything about it.’ Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy. It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role. Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed.”

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.