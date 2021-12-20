The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Comments on His Future with the Franchise

The wait for The Batman has tested fans around the world, but it won’t be much longer before Gotham returns to the big screen. Robert Pattinson has yet to debut his take on the DC Comics icon, but fans are already giddy over what they’ve seen. Of course, this has made many curious about whether or not Pattinson will stick with the franchise. And in a recent feature, the British actor admitted he has a sort of map set out for Bruce Wayne’s future.

The piece itself was done by Empire who posted an in-depth feature on The Batman. It was there the publication had the chance to speak with Pattinson, and the A-list actor said he’d love to explore the next phases of Bruce’s psyche.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it.”

Of course, fans are likely to love that answer. When The Batman was first announced and cast, much of the Internet wasn’t sure how it would work. A solo Batman movie in the vein of Joker sounds good on paper, but Pattinson’s attachment made some wary. However, the film’s first trailer turned that narrative around, leaving fans begging for more and more. It seems the actor is down to play Bruce beyond this film, and producer Dylan Clark says The Batman sets the stage for such exploration.

“As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon,” he told Empire. And if all goes well, the producer and director Matt Reeves will spawn a full-fledged franchise. So many doors will open with The Batman along given its nod to Catwoman, Penguin, The Riddler, and more. The only thing left for fans to do is see the film which is slated to hit theaters in early March 2022.

What do you make of Pattinson’s prediction here? Do you hope to see his take on the Dark Knight continue…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.