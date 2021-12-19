New The Batman Photos Released

Two new images from The Batman have been released ahead of Empire Magazine‘s cover story about the upcoming film. The images show Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson both in and out of the Batman costume. You can take a look at both images below. The Empire Magazine interview with The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals an unexpected inspiration for this film’s take on Bruce Wayne. Reeves says his version of the Caped Crusader is inspired by 1990s grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, which suggests a certain, specific kind of angst to how Pattinson will be playing the character. The first clue was in the Nirvana song used in both of The Batman‘s trailers released thus far.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves tells Empire. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

But that’s not the only distinction in Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight. Reeves has previously discussed how his Batman movie will focus on the hero’s status as the world’s greatest detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

What do you think of these new images of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman? How do you feel about Kurt Cobain being the inspiration for the film’s take on the character? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.