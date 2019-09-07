The Batman Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

Reported plot details for the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman reveal a detective-driven story that finds super sleuth Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) digging into a conspiracy that involves Batman’s already established rogues gallery.

“The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,” claims scooper Daniel Richtman in a YouTube video. “In the film, all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reeves previously told press his film centers on a younger Batman but is not based on origin tale Year One or “any particular [comic book].”

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said during a Television Critics Association appearance in August 2018. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Reeves has long characterized his “noir-driven definitive Batman story” as one rooted in the seedy streets of Gotham City, where audiences will see “more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

“The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” Reeves told THR in January. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

More recent reports said there will be appearances from “at least four” major Batman villains, with a report from THR revealing Penguin and Catwoman are among the antagonists.

Warner Bros. releases The Batman June 25, 2021.