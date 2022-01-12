The Batman’s Rating Stirs Heated Debate Among Fans

The Batman‘s rating has the fans arguing online about their expectations for the film. Some segment of the fanbase online was hoping Matt Reeves’ movie would be an R-rated affair. However, The Batman will be PG-13 as is customary for these big-budget blockbuster films. People are still going to get on social media to lament the fact that it won’t be as brutal or “adult” as an R-rated movie. But, from the looks of those trailers, the tone is dour and should scratch that itch for a lot of fans. In some ways, this movie is set to be just as grounded as the Christopher Nolan trilogy was. Much has been made about the character designs and costumes for The Batman. It seems a sure bet that there will only be more conversations as the movie gets closer to release.

Here’s how the synopsis for The Batman begins, “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

https://twitter.com/GhosstXO/status/1481300338544189453?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

