New The Batman Synopsis Reveals New Detail About His Childhood

A new synopsis for The Batman hailing from a German theater website has fans buzzing with a small but crucial bit of information: when the movie begins, there will be an existing relationship between Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne. Per the synopsis at Cinemaxx (no connection to the Cinemax network), Selina is identified as “[Bruce’s] childhood friend,” who creates “additional emotional confusion.” That certainly fits with some of what you can see in the trailer, and also incorporates the childhood relationship established for the pair in the Gotham TV series as canon to the new film.

It’s clear the relationship between Batman and Catwoman is a big part of the movie. The latest trailer centers on it, with Warner Bros. promiting is at “The Bat and the Cat” trailer.

Here’s the German synopsis in full:

“Dark, stylish retelling of the dark knight’s fight against the crime in Gotham.

“Gotham is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have long been unable to cope with. Bruce Wayne aka Batman does what he can, but also reaches his limits. The penguin has a hand in it, but he is only one in the all-encompassing swamp of the city. The appearance of his childhood friend Selina Kyle alias Catwoman creates additional emotional confusion in the angry fighter for justice.”



Of course, without knowing exactly where this new synopsis comes from, it’s difficult to know how accurate it is. If true, though, it seems as though Matt Reeves’ take on Selina Kyle will share aspects of the Gotham Selina/Bruce relationship and the Dark Knight trilogy’s Rachel.

Here’s part of the lengthy, official synopsis released by Warner Bros. recently:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.