The Batman Rating Officially Confirmed

We’re officially less than two months away from the release of The Batman, and the hype surrounding the DC Comics-inspired blockbuster is only continuing to grow. Multiple trailers and a deluge of merchandise have showcased what fans can expect from the project, including its dark approach to the lore of the Caped Crusader. On Tuesday, the DC world got another major update surrounding the film — its official rating. According to a new listing from the MPA’s Classification and Ratings Administration, The Batman has been rated PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“[The fans] are [hardcore], and because I respect them so much I chose not to think about them when making the movie,” Kravitz explained during a recent interview. “If I’m thinking about wanting everyone to like it and wanting all the fans to like it, I’m not going to actually bring a real person to life. Matt wrote a really interesting story with a complex character, and the relationships are really interesting. All I wanted to do was honour that story.”

“Sometimes with really big movies, it can feel like you’re just a puppet and part of this big machine,” Kravitz continued. “This felt like an independent movie in the way that there was real heart and soul and thought being put into the process and into every scene. It was incredibly collaborative. Matt’s very specific. It took him a year to make this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world, and it was an incredible experience. To spend a year of your life, and it’s very physically demanding … I had to be in very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.