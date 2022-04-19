The Batman: Viral Video Shows Robert Pattinson Hid Vape in Utility Belt

The Batman has arrived on HBO Max and other streaming services, and bonus content from the film is going viral on social media! Case in point: a new behind-the-scenes video from The Batman shows star Robert Pattinson on set and in costume as Batman in between takes. What few fans expected to see was Batman reaching down into his utility to pull out a vape to puff – but that’s exactly what we get! Take a look for yourself!

Robert Pattinson kept a Juul in his utility belt while filming #TheBatman



My Batman.pic.twitter.com/3jMXS6cUf5 — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) April 19, 2022

As you can see, Robert Pattinson used the Utility Belt on his Batman costume as a storage pouch for his Juul vape pen! The days were long shooting this film (even the final runtime was about three hours!) and as a smoker, Pattinson made efficient use of his Utility Belt by pulling this move. It’s a hilarious little anecdotal detail – the exact sort that will help cement Robert Pattinson’s legacy as Batman.

To that end: since The Batman was released, Pattinson has earned overwhelming praise for his portrayal of a younger (and very enraged and obsessive) version of Batman. Here’s what ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw said about Pattinson’s performance, in his official review of The Batman:

The Batman is the most visually-stunning Batman movie, ever. Matt Reeves and his cinematographer, Oscar-nominee Greig Fraser (Dune), have captured the iconography of Batman, his supporting cast, and Gotham City better than any filmmakers before them. What was visually sold in trailers proves true across the course of the film: every scene is wonderfully constructed and composed, both visually and sonically, thanks to the haunting score by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino… Robert Pattinson is, without any doubt, the best actor to wear the Batman suit on-screen and look fully confident and strong in doing so.

That said, one of the biggest criticisms of Matt Reeves’ reboot is that it made the bold move of having Pattinson be a full-time Batman, with no Bruce Wayne persona to balance it. As we said in the review:

Pattinson’s Batman has more in-costume screen time than any Batman before him, but this ultimately proves to be a double-edged sword. Yes, Pattinson is the best Batman we’ve seen on-screen – but he’s also the most solemn and boring version of Bruce Wayne we’ve gotten so far… Never has a Batman movie attempted to go without the interplay between Bruce’s public persona and his “true” identity as Batman – and never should one do so again, as the character clearly needs both halves to truly be dynamic and interesting.

Now that the film is a big success (over $750 worldwide and counting…), Robert Pattinson is poised for a bigger future as Batman – with some hopefully cooler gadgets eventually getting pulled from his belt.

The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max.