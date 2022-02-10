The Batman Cast Tease Robert Pattinson’s Future With the Role

The Batman will be introducing the world to a very different kind of Batman in actor Robert Pattinson – but the cast of the film is already teasing his future beyond this film. The Batman cast got together for an exclusive interview today, and of course one of the hottest topics to discuss was exactly how Pattinson felt about his Batman experience – and whether or not he’d be willing to suit up again as the Dark Knight. Based on the responses from Pattinson and his castmates, talks of a later The Batman Trilogy are already happening – and character arc ideas are already flowing!

When asked if there could be more Batman in his future, Robert Pattinson told Fandango, “It was fun doing it, I’m down to do this for as many times as people want to see it, really. I’ve gotta get this one out, first!” Pattinson then went beyond the standard media training answer to reveal that “I’ve talked to Matt [Reeves] about the idea of doing a trilogy. I know it’d be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process. It’s such a fun character to play. That’d be lovely.”

Pattinson’s co-star Paul Dano (The Riddler) pointed out that “There’s so much room for this Batman to grow.”

Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman) even went so far as to lay out a roadmap for where Pattinson’s Batman – specifically his Bruce Wayne alter-ego – could go next: “I think because Bruce is such a recluse in this film, to see Bruce evolve into a person that knows he has to perform and be on a yacht with… that’s a really fun journey to go on.”

Indeed, it’s been made clear that The Batman will be a story of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his second year of vigilantism – a time when Bruce is still in a very dark, rage-filled place as Batman:

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” Pattinson said during DC FanDome. “He doesn’t have much control over his personality. The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it.”

There is indeed room for that stage of the character to evolve into more of the traditional Batman we know – and Robert Pattinson has already teased that this first film leave the door opend for it to happen: “I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’”

Warner Bros. is clearly betting on those big box office returns: The Batman already has a spinoff series in the works, and a sequel seems obvious.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4th.