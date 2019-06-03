The Batman Director Breaks Silence on Robert Pattinson Casting

The Batman director Matt Reeves has made his first comment on the casting of Robert Pattinson in the lead role of the film. Reeves took to Twitter ot share three bat emoji and a gif of Pattinson staring dramatically into the foreground. Take a look below.

Rumors about Pattinson being the new Batman have been circulating since May, with Variety reporting last week that the deal had been finalized. Fans are still awaiting official confirmation from Warner Bros., but Reeves’s tweet seems to suggest that Pattinson will be donning the cape and cowl. DC Entertainment launched a new Batman Twitter account yesterday, perhaps suggesting they’re preparing social media for the announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Men movies star Nicholas Hoult was also said to be a finalist to play the role of Bruce Wayne in the new film, but apparently, the former Twilight star won out. Other actors who had been rumored to be in contention included Jack Reynor, Alexander Ludwig, Jack O’Connell, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Pattinson himself has remained tight-lipped about the rumors for now.

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

What do you think of Reeves’s tweet? Does this confirm Pattinson is the new Batman? Would you have preferred Nicholas Hoult or one of the other contenders? Are you happy with the casting? Are you looking forward to The Batman? Let us know in the comments.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.