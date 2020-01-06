The Batman Set Photos Have Fans Excited for a Motorcycle-Riding Batman

The Internet has been set ablaze with chatter about The Batman this week, as the new year has brought us the first photos from the set of Matt Reeves’ reboot of the iconic comic book character. The Robert Pattinson-led blockbuster has started filming in London and fans in the area have been hovering near the set to try and get a peek at what’s to come. While none of the images have been particularly exciting or revealing, one image seems to have delivered the first look at Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the film, and it could hint toward one of The Batman‘s bigger plot points.

A certain photo that arrived on social media Monday morning shows a man that appears to be Robert Pattinson sitting on a motorcycle. It’s hard to tell if it’s definitely Pattinson, since his nose and mouth are completely covered, but the hair and eyes make it pretty clear. At some point in The Batman. Bruce Wayne will be riding a motorcycle, and that has fans freaking out.

Pattinson isn’t donning a Batsuit or anything spectacular in the photo, so the motorcycle may not have anything to do with the plot at all. But there are plenty of fans comparing the image to the Year One storyline in Scott Snyder’s beloved Batman comics run. Of course, all of these folks are also hoping to see that entire storyline make its way into the movie in some form or fashion.

Possible first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne!#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/52iYGQLz06 — Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) January 6, 2020

Regardless of what it means for the film, people are all in on the idea of Bruce Wayne on a bike in The Batman.

that pic of robert pattinson on a motorcycle with half of his face covered on the set of the batman has already defined the new decade i don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/FlXTVlLxxY — sal (@cowpoke690) January 6, 2020

BATMAN ON A MOTORCYCLE!!! HOLY BAT FUCKS!!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/iKmavnHDwe — Rufus ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS!! (@RufusHewitt99) January 6, 2020

Based upon the motorcycle, it looks like they’re filming the Gordon baby kidnapping scene from Batman: Year One. — C. Chris Chiang 🧢 (@cchrischiang) January 6, 2020

OMG they both ride motorcycles…..!!! https://t.co/jT0TerYgSf — 🏈 Cam Newton Stan Account 🏈 (@Batman_Infinite) January 6, 2020

God, I miss Nolan’s Secret Service level sets… I don’t wanna see anything at all about this film and at the same time I wanna see it all right now hahahaha

Having said that, OH MY FUCKING GOD I NEED THIS MOVIE RIGHT AWAY. — Barbara Gordon 😉 (@BatGirl_91939) January 6, 2020

omg this is sick, this seems promising. — Robert Powell (@RobertPowell_) January 6, 2020

