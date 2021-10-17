Robert Pattinson’s “Reckless Rockstar” Superhero Is an “Odd Creature” in The Batman

The version of Bruce Wayne in The Batman is really shaping up to be one movie-going audiences have yet to see. Matt Reeves continues to insist the film isn’t an origin story for the Caped Crusader and now, Robert Pattinson says his take on Batman is vastly different. So different, in fact, Pattinson says the character is this “sort of odd creature.”

“He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kind of iterations of it, you know, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” Pattinson said during a brief virtual panel Saturday during the events of DC FanDome.

He added, “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, it’s kind of, he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting on every night. And it’s kind of, you know, basically, he’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

That’s when Reeves added he wasn’t sure if Pattinson would be interested in playing the role, one he says is reminiscent of a “reckless rockstar.”

“I really did think, oh my God, this version of this character, this guy who sort of almost like, if you think of Bruce Wayne as like a reckless rock star in a decaying manor, there’s this part of me that self saw you as that, and I had no idea that you would be interested in playing the role at all,” Reeves said. “And I thought, ‘What if Rob doesn’t want to play Batman? This will be a disaster.’ (laughs) And then it turned out that you completely on your own had a whole path to the same thing, which is that you had been obsessed with Batman for years.”

Reeves added, “And when you found out that we were doing this version, you were very interested. So I was one of those things that for me felt really kind of lucky and fated. And then we met. I really felt that connection with you where I felt like, Oh, we’re going to be able to find something new with this guy and do something really special. But for me, you were always that version of what I saw in the page, and that was about trying to create a new version of Bruce.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022.