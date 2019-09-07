The Batman Rumor Says Matt Reeves Looking For Woman of Color to Play Catwoman

Matt Reeves has his Batman, and now perhaps its time to add a Catwoman to his heavily anticipated The Batman project. Reeves eventually pegged Robert Pattinson as his Dark Knight, and while there’s been no official casting for a Selina Kyle, evidently the search has started. According to a new rumor from Heroic Hollywood, Reeves has put out some feelers to several women for the role, and a source says that he wants to find someone like Zoe Kravitz to play the role. If that’s true, it would indicate that the eventual actress playing the part would be a person of color and not Caucasian like in the comics.

According to the source, Kravitz would have been cast in the part already if not for her busy schedule, so now it’s up to Reeves and the casting division to find someone else to fill the role.



We imagine changing the character’s skin tone or ethnicity will rile up some trolls, but honestly, this is awesome news if true, and we can’t wait to see who Reeves end up picking for the iconic DC character.

Regardless of who ends up taking on the part of Catwoman, it will follow several memorable film appearances by the character. Michelle Pfeiffer’s rendition in Batman Returns has become iconic, while Halle Berry’s take on the character has become quite memorable as well, though not for the best reasons. The character would return to the big screen thanks to Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, and the most recent portrayal occurred on television, as Camren Bicondova would bring the character to life over Gotham’s five seasons.

The character has also been portrayed in a number of animated and live-action projects, including Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Lee Meriwether on the 1960’s Batman series, and Jennifer Morrison brought the part to life in the animated Batman Hush.

Vanessa Hudgens has recently made a case for playing the role of Catwoman, calling it a dream role, and previous rumors pointed to Vanessa Kirby being in the running, so, for now, we'll just have to wait and see.