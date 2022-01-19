The Batman Takeover February Loot Crate DX: Here’s What’s Inside

The upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson is taking over retailers everywhere. This includes the collectibles subscription company Loot Crate, who have announced that February’s Loot Crate DX will be jam-packed with exclusive items based on the movie. These exclusive, featured items include The Batman collapsible backpack, a long sleeve shirt, and a pin – all of which are pictured here. Apparently, there will also be some surprise items – one of which might be a “The Riddler Wanted” poster.

If you want to get your hands on The Batman Takeover-themed Loot Crate DX, orders will begin today, January 19th at 9am PST / 12pm EST and run through February 19th/20th at 9pm PST / 12am EST here at the Loot Crate website pried at $49.99 plush shipping. Note that you can save a little on each crate if you opt for a subscription that includes multiple crates. The supply of crates is limited, so reserve one before they sell out. You can keep tabs on all of the latest merch releases for The Batman right here.

A synopsis for The Batman reads: “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.