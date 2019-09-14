Ben Affleck’s Solo Batman Movie Imagined in Fan Trailer

By now, Ben Affleck is far past playing Batman, though that’s not stopping a certain contingent of DCEU fans from hoping to see the actor in a solo movie someday. In fact, one dedicated fan has taken existing Batman footage and cut together a teaser trailer of what one might expect from an Affleck-starring Batman movie. Shown above, YouTuber Jon Arryn Garza uses footage featuring a fair amount of the DCEU’s current villains, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Joker (Jared Leto) and their various run-ins with the Caped Crusader.

The fan edit also uses Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart) and Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, all before the fan-made Batman: Arkham Asylum logo flashes up on the screen. Then, as a post-credits stinger of sorts, Liam Neeson’s R’as Al Ghul can be seen for a split second.

The video likely spins out of cinematographer Robert Richardson’s previous comments about the movie, where he revealed a large portion of the movie would have taken place within the iconic DC Comics location. Richardson was set to work with Affleck on the film, but ultimately parted with his colleague — he’s since been been replaced by Rogue One cinematographer and long-time Matt Reeves collaborator Craig Fraser.

“I wanted to shoot Batman with Ben [Affleck] cause that was the next film we had. There was a script, but not a loved script. There was a lot of work he was doing to it to change it.” Richardson revealed. “He was going into the more insanity aspects… He was entering more into the Arkham, he’s going into where everyone was bad.”

In a separate interview earlier this year, Affleck seemed to tease there wouldn’t have been a shortage of villains in his version of the film before Reeves eventually took over.

“We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn’t want to do a version that I wasn’t really excited by, so I still don’t know,” Affleck said in April.

The Batman bows June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2on December 16, 2022.

