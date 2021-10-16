The Batman Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred at DC FanDome

A behind-the-scenes look at The Batman debuted during DC FanDome on Saturday, providing the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster. The film is expected to bring a fresh new take on the lore of DC’s Dark Knight, with the help of a star-studded cast. The new footage showcased that ensemble in a pretty stunning way — and also provided the first official look at one of its cast members. Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth can be seen, seemingly talking to Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) in the Bat Cave. You can check out a photo of the iconic actor and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director in character as Batman’s iconic butler and assistant below.

“I’ve been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course,” Serkis explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. “But what I will say is that I’m pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we’ve worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he’s making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it’s going to be special.”

“It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” Serkis said of the film in an interview earlier this year with LADBible. “That’s really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.