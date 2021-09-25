The Batman: Andy Serkis Calls Matt Reeves Movie ‘Special’

The Batman star Andy Serkis says that Matt Reeves’ movie is going to be “special.” The Planet of the Apes actor spoke to ScreenRant about a number of topics. During that conversation, he tried to say as much as he could about his stint as Alfred in the upcoming film. Obviously, Serkis can’t say a ton about what’s coming up. But, he has absolute faith in Reeves and likes what he’s been a part of. The star also notes their time together during the Apes franchise. Warner Bros. felt like their director was up to this challenge. The filmmaker also tabbed Robert Pattinson to put on the cape and cowl, which triggered a lot of hand-wringing among the fanbase. A lot of that worry was put to bed once they saw Bruce Wayne in action during last year’s DC FanDome. Still, this year’s version of the event will bring some more footage, and then the hype will be upon us once again.

“I’ve been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course,” Serkis began. “But what I will say is that I’m pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we’ve worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he’s making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it’s going to be special.”

A previous interview with LADbible saw the Alfred actor speak about the bond between Bruce Wayne in his butler in the upcoming film. “I would say that’s not far from the truth,” the star said. “It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

Serkis was quick to add some kind words about Michael Caine’s rendition of the character in previous films. “He [Caine] was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn’t even begin to go there, really. You find it for yourself. It’s like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about the character that connects with you and your personal Venn diagram,” Serkis continued.

