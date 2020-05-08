The Batman Star Andy Serkis Says the Film Will Be Darker Than Other DC Movies

✖

When the latest Batman movie races to theatres next fall, it might be the darkest one yet. Despite being in editing room for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, The Batman star Andy Serkis is doing a bit of press and in one recent interview, the actor-turned-filmmaker says Matt Reeves' Caped Crusader will be darker than any other film based on the iconic DC Comics character.

Speaking with LADbible, Serkis says it's true the movie will be more intense than the features that have come before it. "I would say that's not far from the truth," the actor says. "It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written."

Serkis, of course, plays Alfred Pennyworth in the feature, a definite deviation from the previous takes of the character we've seen before. That's something entirely by design as the actor goes on the explain he doesn't want to replicate any of the portrayals we've already seen of the character. "He [Caine] was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really. You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about he character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram," Serkis adds.

The actor then makes sure to point out he was only halfway through filming when production was halted as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. It's yet to be seen when that will begin to pick back up and Warner Brothers has already delayed the movie until October. Reeves previously confirmed about a fourth of the movie had been shot before the shutdown.

"It was going great," Reeves said in a previous interview. "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right and it's safe to do so, we'll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It's been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

The Batman is now scheduled to hit theaters October 1, 2021.

