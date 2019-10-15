Daredevil Star Debunks The Batman Casting Rumors

You might have seen some tweets floating around suggesting Vincent D’Onofrio was joining the cast of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman — something that became even more peculiar when the Daredevil star reached out to the filmmaker publicly on Twitter. Now, D’Onofrio is wanting to clear the air about any potential roles as he’s debunked any rumor suggesting he’ll be appearing in the upcoming solo film featuring the Caped Crusader. According to the Adventures in Babysitting alum, he simply reached out to Reeves because he likes him as a director. “Very cool,” D’Onofrio said while responding to a report.

“Yet not even the tiniest bit of truth to this. I was just saying hello to @mattreevesLA because I like him as a director.”

Very cool. Yet not even the tiniest bit of truth to this.

I was just saying hello to @mattreevesLA because I like him as a director. https://t.co/JwpXWH3YpU — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 15, 2019

The root of the rumor comes from a now-viral Reddit post suggesting D’Onofrio is playing Detective Harvey Bullock in the film. As of now, the only concrete castings include Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon — other reports have suggested Warner is considering Jonah Hill for a role in the film, though it’s to be determined if he’d play The Penguin or Riddler.

As for the movie itself, Reeves has previously gone on recording teasing it is a noir-driven film focusing on Batman’s work as the world’s greatest detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

