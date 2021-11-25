The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson is “Perfect” for the Role

Much like when Michael Keaton was first announced to be cast in the part of Bruce Wayne for Tim Burton’s Batman, some fans weren’t so sure about how former Twilight heart throb Robert Pattinson would do under the cape and cowl. Though Pattinson’s larger film work since the YA series has proven him to be a risky-averse and daring actor, the first footage from the new movie has satisfied many fears. For those still unsure about how Pattinson’s Dark Knight still stack up compared to others, let his co-star do the convincing, as Zoe Kravits, playing the new version of Catwoman in the film, has high praise for him.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” Kravitz revealed to Variety, confirming that she has seen some of the film. “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

Early footage of Kravitz’ role as the new Selina Kyle/Catwoman has many Bat-fans already excited, hoping that an on-screen romance to blossom between her and Pattinson’s Batman. The most recent trailer certainly aludes to it heavily, and the all-new synopsis for the film further hints at her place in the overall narrative, teasing: “such characters” that will appear alongisde her like Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano).

“There was just something very special and magical about the way [Pattinson and Kravitz] played off of each other right from the beginning,” director Matt Reeves said of the pair’s chemistry back at DC FanDome 2021. “And so I just knew right away I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s just a really neat look.’ I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more.”

The cast for The Batman also includes Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.