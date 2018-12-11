“Elseworlds” and DC TV Shows Midseason Finale Guide Released by The CW

There’s an almost-dizzying amount of DC TV content for fans to consume this week, and The CW has released a handy infographic to keep everything straight.

The graphic, which you can check out below, showcases the midseason finale dates for the networks DC Comics-inspired shows, as well as the dates and times for the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t miss the midseason finales of your favorite DC shows, starting this Sunday on The CW! Make sure you’re caught up first: //t.co/n24KhwEGKb pic.twitter.com/CVFmKIc7Bt — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 7, 2018

Of course, the “Elseworlds” side of the graphic might be a little confusing for some casual fans, considering the fact that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) have switched identities costumes. Part one of the event will begin tonight with The Flash, with Arrow and Supergirl closing out the crossover on subsequent nights. And while the crossover will have a different structure than last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X”, it sounds like fans should absolutely be tuning in to all three episodes.

“I think this year, it feels a lot more like individual [episodes],” The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a previous interview. “Flash kind of feels like a Flash episode, Arrow feels like an Arrow episode, Supergirl feels like a Supergirl episode.”

“It’s like a three chapters of one story,” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner echoed, “but they’re all kind of unique to their own show.”

While Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl will be tied up in “Elseworlds”, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning will be airing their own unconnected midseason finales. For Black Lightning, it looks like that might center around Jennifer and Khalil’s escape from Freeland, and the fallout that seems to be happening around that.

And for Legends, that means a fair share of reality-bending in “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, an episode that is set to feature cats, puppets, and a lot of other fun.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Legends star Brandon Routh teased to reporters during a recent set visit. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

“Episode 8 is a lot of fun.” series star Caity Lotz echoed to reporters. “I wish you guys could just see it now. You see a different version of everyone, like a different version of the Legends for a couple different versions, and it’s really wild, and seeing a puppet me was pretty cool.”

Are you excited to see The CW air its midseason finales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.