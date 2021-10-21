The Dark Knight Returns Batman DC Multiverse Figure Build A Wave Pre-Orders are Live

McFarlane Toys has delivered new DC Multiverse figures based on Frank Miller’s classic comic series Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. The wave includes Batman, Superman, Robin, and The Joker. Being a Build A Wave, each figure comes with a piece to assemble an additional figure – in this case Batman’s horse.

Pre-orders for The Dark Knight Returns DC Multiverse wave from McFarlane Toys are available via the links below priced at $24.99 each. The figures are expected to arrive in early January 2022.

Note that each figure is 7-inch scale and features up to 22 points of articulation, accessories, a collectible art card, and the aforementioned piece to assemble Batman’s horse. The Dark Knight Returns wave is one of many new releases that McFarlane Toys has put out in recent weeks. Some recent headlines include: