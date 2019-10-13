The Flash Prepares the Team for Crisis in “Dead Man Running” Photos

During the Season 6 premiere of The Flash this week, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) learned the time he thought he had before the arrival of the mysterious red skies of Crisis has run out. Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming five years earlier than anticipated, but beyond that Barry found out an even harder truth: The Flash has to die in the upcoming cataclysmic event. This news will no doubt change everything for Barry and now thanks to new photos for the third episode of the season, “Dead Man Running”, fans are getting a glimpse of just how Barry will prepare his team — and himself — for his impending fate.

The photos also show Barry, along with Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) speaking with Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy), presumable to talk to him for help on a case. Considering that at the end of the season premiere we saw Ramsey inject himself with what he hoped would be a cure for cancer only for it to appear to consume his arm in some sort of strange black mass, it’s probably a safe guess that whatever Barry is talking to Ramsey about may be in connection with Bloodwork, the terrifying villain that the team will face this season. It’s an idea also suggested in the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, which you can check out below and scroll on to see the newly-released photos from the episode as well.

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dead Man Running” debuts on October 22.

Cisco and Ralph

Barry and Iris

Killer Frost, Barry, and Iris

Killer Frost and Barry

Barry

Team Flash partying

Barry and Team Flash

Cisco

Cisco partying

Killer Frost

Team Flash

Barry and Ramsey

Ramsey and Barry

Ramsey

Dr. Ramsey Rosso

Killer Frost and Barry

Ramsey, Killer Frost, and Barry