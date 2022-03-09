The Flash and Godspeed DC Multiverse Figures Are up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has launched two new additions to their DC Multiverse lineup. The first is based on The Flash (Grant Gustin) as he appeared on Season 7 of The Flash tv series on The CW. The second figure is based on Godspeed from the DC Rebirth comics. Details about each figure can be found below along with pre-order links.

DC Multiverse The Flash TV Show (Season 7) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Flash figure includes 3x attachable speed force lightning pieces, a display base, and an art card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Multiverse Godspeed 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Godspeed comes with 2x attachable speed force lightning pieces, a display base, and an art card.

The Flash figure comes at a great time as the series returns to The CW today March 9th. A synopsis for “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, the sixth episode of The Flash’s eighth season can be found below:

“THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.”

You can keep tabs on all of the latest McFarlane Toys figures (and where to pre-order them) right here.