The Flash: “Impulsive Excessive Disorder” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, the upcoming sixth episode (and proper kick-off to) The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode begins a new story arc after the five-episode “Armageddon” event last fall and will see the West-Allen kids, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), return to the future after visiting their parents only to find something not quite right, thus sending them back to the past to fix the timeline and keep the future safe, just as their father Barry (Grant Gustin) had told them to.

Of course, they aren’t going to just any point in the past. The pair are going back to 2014, the year their father got his speedster powers in the first place. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Impulsive Excessive Disorder” airs March 9th.

