The Flash: Armageddon Part 2 Synopsis Features Black Lightning’s Return

Cress Williams’s Black Lightning returns to the Arrowverse later this month in “Armageddon Part 2.” The CW has released the official synopsis for The Flash‘s second season of the upcoming eighth season of the series, which doubles as part two of the five-part “Armageddon” crossover event, featuring appearances from former and current Arrowverse stars. Part one included an appearance by Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), who left DC’s Legends of Tomorrow during the show’s fifth season, and Black Lightning ended last year. The storyline will also feature appearances by Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), the latter making her first appearance following the end of Supergirl next week.

The episode sees The Flash dealing with an emotional blow (likely as a result of Despero’s psychic powers, although those have yet to be confirmed on TV). He turns to Jefferson Pierce (Williams) to help, building on the relationship the pair established during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

You can see the synopsis below.

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

In “Armageddon,” a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, beginning on November 16. “Armageddon Part 2” will arrive on November 23.