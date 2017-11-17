‘The Flash’: Barry and Iris’s Wedding Poster Released

Along with dozens of photos from the melee that ensues when invaders from Earth-X crash the ceremony, The CW has released an official promotional poster for November 28’s episode of The Flash that features Barry Allen and Iris West dressed for their wedding.

You can check it out above, and the official synopsis for the episode below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH “ARROW,” “SUPERGIRL,” “THE FLASH” AND “DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW” CONTINUES — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (guest star Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet.

Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Todd Helbing.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

“Crisis on Earth-X,” the two-night crossover event, will air on November 27 and 28, for two hours per night beginning at 8 p.m.