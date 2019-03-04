‘The Flash’: Carlos Valdes Avoids Question of if He’s Leaving After Season 5

The Flash may have been given an early renewal by The CW last month, but that news was soon followed by a surprising report that one of the show’s stars, Carlos Valdes, may not be sticking around for the show’s sixth season. While nothing official has been said about the actor’s future status on the series, Valdes himself is neither confirming nor denying; in fact, he’s avoiding the question altogether.

During a panel appearance at Vancouver’s Fan Expo this weekend, Valdes was asked if he really was leaving The Flash at the end of the show’s current, fifth season, but the Cisco Ramon actor carefully dodged the question with a little help from co-star Tom Cavanagh.

“He can’t answer that question, as his agent…” Cavanagh joked before going on to tease that Valdes could answer, but it would lead them all to have to admit to when they were leaving, though fans were already well aware that Robbie Amell, who was part of the panel, had been off the show for some time. Cavanagh’s comments gave Valdes just enough time to come up with a perfect excuse as to why he would stay mum on the matter: doughnuts.

“I’d love to, but I have a doughnut in my mouth,” Valdes said, having started snacking while Cavanagh talked.

According an unconfirmed rumor from the folks at We Got This Covered, Valdes is said to be looking to “move on to new pastures” and plants to leave the show once this season finishes its run. The report says the show will likely make Valdes’ exit a soft write-off so as to leave the door open for the actor to reprise his role as Cisco in the future.

With Cisco being one of the most-tenured characters on The Flash — he was introduced alongside Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) on Arrow in the second season episode “The Man Under the Hood” — if Valdes really does leave the series, it would mark a dramatic change for the core of Team Flash. However, there are some rumors that while Valdes may be looking to exit the Arrowverse it be not at the end of The Flash‘s fifth season, but instead during this fall’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

At least for now, fans can catch Valdes as Cisco on The Flash, airing Tuesday nights at 8/7 Central on The CW.