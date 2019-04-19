‘The Flash’: Cicada II Makes Her Move in “The Girl With the Red Lightning”

Who is The Girl With The Red Lightning? That is a question that will take some time to answer, as The CW just released the official synopsis for an episode of The Flash bearing that title, and it will air on May 7. Probably the most obvious answers are either Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who has been secretly working with Eobard Thawne for much of the season, or perhaps another, previously-unknown speedster with ties to Thawne. In any event, the episode itself will center around a plague that Cicada II hopes to unleash in order to wipe out the metahuman population.

“She just wants to kill them,” Cicada actress Sarah Carter told ComicBook.com. “This show is so delightful to be a part of because the characters are all so fascinating and the actors who play all of the characters are great human beings and intelligent and generous and good at their jobs. So, just when they say ‘action,’ we are all these playful moving parts. It’s almost like kids playing characters in a school yard. There’s an element of just free for all. I think knowing who they are outside of when they say ‘action,’ helps me to feel really safe and open and playful when I’m actually my character. I can kind of anticipate how that character’s gonna come at me and how I can relate to them and what their strengths are and what their limitations are. But she just has the very clear, simple motive which is to kill.” You can check out the official synopsis for “The Girl With The Red Lightning” below.

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Girl With the Red Lightning” will debut on May 7.

