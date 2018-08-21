‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker on Her Goals for Directing in Season 5

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker will make her directorial debut with an episode of The CW‘s DC Comics adaptation’s upcoming fifth season and now she’s opening up about her goal for her time behind the camera.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last month Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost in the series, revealed that the main thing she wants to do as director is make people feel.

“I think at the core we’re all storytellers and I want to make people feel whatever the emotion is of the story I’m given to tell is I just want to make people feel,” Panabaker said.

Right now, it’s not clear what the story or the emotion will be for the episode, though she did tell Entertainment Weekly that she is set to direct the 18th episode of season five. However, even though the details aren’t clear yet, one thing is certain: Panabaker is excited for the opportunity. When she first announced that she would be directing an episode of The Flash, she expressed how lucky she felt to be able to put to use the skills she learned watching other directors during her 15-year career.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

The Flash returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, October 9th at 8 pm ET on The CW.