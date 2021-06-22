The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Previews "Rayo de Luz"

✖

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker steps behind the camera to direct her third episode of The CW series this week with "Rayo de Luz" the fourteenth episode of Season 7. Many of this season's stories have been centered around family and now it's Allegra Garcia's turn when her cousin Esperanza/Ultraviolet returns to Central City. The episode will see Allegra, played by Kayla Compton, determined to reach out to her cousin who has been a threat to Team Flash since her introduction. Ahead of tonight's episode, we spoke with Panabaker who said that this Allegra-centric episode really lets Compton shine.

"I'm really proud of this episode for a variety of reasons, but most especially for Kayla," Panabaker told ComicBook.com. "I think she's so talented and you know, she's been on the show for two seasons now. This is really her time to shine and she really stepped up to the plate and did an incredible job telling this story."

Panabaker also praised Compton's preparation and professionalism but said that she's especially excited for fans to see more about Allegra as a character as they explore her past and, perhaps, her future.

"She was so prepared, really so professional, so easy to work with, so collaborative, and I'm excited for fans to continue to see a little bit more about her character's past, present, and hopefully future," Panabaker said.

Panabaker also spoke about how, with this being her third episode as director, she feels more confident behind the camera. She told us that she is a bit more relaxed now than she was when directing her first episode.

"I think I feel more confident now. You know, I'd watch Tom [Cavanagh] direct on the show and I chatted with, shadowed and you know asked advice of many of the different directors to come on our show and directors I've worked with on other shows," Panabaker said. "So, I'm incredibly grateful for the support and guidance of so many people and so many women in particular. I've been very fortunate, you know, that so many women lifted me up in this journey as well. And I've learned from all of them. And I think I'm definitely a little more confident, a little more relaxed now. It's interesting, the editing process is something that is fascinating to me. And I've loved getting to learn more about that as the years go by as well."

You can check out the official synopsis for this week's episode of The Flash, "Rayo de Luz" below. The episode is Panabaker's third as director for the series after Season 4's "Godspeed" and Season 6's "License to Elongate".

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 con The CW. "Rayo de Luz" debuts June 22nd.