‘The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Seemingly Confirms Her Return For Season 6

When it comes to the future of the Arrowverse, it’s kind of an unsettled time for fans. Arrow is confirmed to be ending next season and Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity) is departing at the end of the current one. Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming, and is could have dramatic, long-term impact on The CW‘s shared DC universe. On top of that, there have been multiple rumors that some of the stars of The Flash will also be leaving at the end of the current season, but when it comes to Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost actress Danielle Panabaker, it seems like she may be around for Season 6 after all.

Panabaker makes her directorial debut with tonight’s episode, “Godspeed”, and ahead of the episode she sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the episode as well as her character. When asked about a romance for Caitlin, Panabaker indicated that it might be something to look forward to — not this season, but the next.

“I don’t know. I feel like the relationship she’s been focused on this year is her relationship with Killer Frost so that’s sort of her relationship with herself, so I don’t know if there’s romance for her this season, but maybe next year,” Panabaker said.

If romance is in the cards for Caitlin next year, that would seem to confirm that we’ll be seeing more of the character and, thus, Panabaker. For fans, that’s going to come across as good news. It’s been rumored for months that The Flash could be losing some of its series regulars next season. Specifically, back in February, a rumor surfaced that Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon/Vibe) would be departing at the end of the season, though the rumor indicated that it would probably be a soft write-off, leaving the door open that the actor could return in the future. Around that same time rumors started buzzing that Panabaker might also be leaving.

Of course, it wasn’t just comments about Caitlin’s love life that seems to confirm the actresses’ return next year. Panabaker was also asked about Killer Frost’s suit to which she responded very clearly “I want a new suit” and went on to note that she’ll be excited to see what Killer Frost’s suit looks like next — whenever she gets a new one.

As for the current season, you can catch Panabaker’s directorial debut tonight in the episode “Godspeed”.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.