‘The Flash’: David Dastmalchian Teases a Return For Abra Kadabra

Around the time Ant-Man was coming out on Blu-ray and The Belko Experiment was in theaters, character actor David Dastmalchian appeared on The Flash in the role of Abra Kadabra.

TV’s version of the famed comics villain gave Barry Allen a cryptic clue as to how to defeat Savitar — but that clue came wrapped in barbed wire, since Abra was taunting Allen about the fact that he was, in fact, his own worst enemy. Since then, the always-busy Dastmalchian has not reappeared on The Flash, but during a recent interview, he told us he is ready for a return to Central City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know the flash is creeping up on their 100th episode soon and I think that Abracadabra should show up and finally teach old Barry a lesson for once,” Dastmalchian teased. “I think he needs to bring the hammer down on him. That’s another show that’s shrouded in secrecy so even if I knew something, I couldn’t tell you something, or I would have to wave my magic wand and make your memory melt and forget about it. So we’ll see, but here’s hoping.”

Whether or not he makes it back to the DC Universe this season, Dastmalchian — who got his big break on The Dark Knight before taking the Ant-Man gig — is still a fan, and he is excited by what he is seeing from the “Elseworlds” crossover currently filming in Vancouver.

“I’m so excited,” he said after being told about the Elseworlds poster, which was released during our interview. “I am so excited; it’s going to be amazing. I love that you’re going to get Tyler as Superman and my friend Bitsie Tulloch is going to be Lois Lane. The crossover is going to be insane.”

The story will also star Ruby Rose as Batwoman, LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, and John Wesley Shipp, reprising his role as The Flash, complete with a ’90s-accurate costume.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital. The CW’s two-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.