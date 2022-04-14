The Flash: “Death Rises” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Death Rises”, the twelfth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season which will air on April 27th. This week’s “Resurrection” saw Team Flash come to the aid of Black Flame after discovering that it was really Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) and while the team didn’t agree on how to handle things — resurrect him or let him die thus freeing him from his agony — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) brought him back to life. Unfortunately, it’s not Ronnie she brought back. While the body may look like Ronnie’s, Team Flash is now dealing with Deathstorm and things are likely to get crazier from here.

The episode also saw the fallout from Iris’ time sickness episode seemingly wiping Tinya Wazzo’s mother out of existence when an angry Tinya used her own powers to disappear Iris (Candice Patton), which left Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss) to have to tell Barry (Grant Gustin) his wife is missing. The episode photos seem to hint that Iris is back for “Death Rises’, though when dealing with a time sickness, anything is possible. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Death Rises” airs on April 27th.

