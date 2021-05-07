Flashpoint: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Comments On How Much Longer He Has To Play Batman Before It's Too Late

✖

When Jeffrey Dean Morgan was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Thomas Wayne for the movie's opening scene, the stage was set for a far bigger role in the future. As the story goes on the pages of DC Comics, Thomas Wayne taes on the cape and cowl in an alternate universe created during the Flashpoint event. Since Morgan's casting in the Thomas Wayne part, the actor and his fans have not been quiet about how much they would like to see this version of Thomas Wayne being Batman realized on the screen. While there are no known plans for it, Morgan is still interested in bringing the story to life but thinks the window of opportunity to do so is shrinking as time goes on.

"Look, the top of my list has always been Batman. That's always been my favorite super hero and talking about Flashpoint has been very fun. I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work?" Morgan told CinePOP. I suppose I probably have a two or three year window and then I'm gonna be too old. There's no way. Look, I'm available. Everybody knows I'm available. I say I'm available, I've been saying it for five years. We'll se what happens. There's so many super heroes. I like Lobo a lot. I have something maybe cooking and I'll let you know soon if that turns out to be but I love the world of comic books and hope that I get to stay playing in this world for a long time."

For now, it looks like the opportunity for Thomas Wayne to play Batman is being killed by the box office's value in nostalgia. Michael Keaton, one of the most popular actors to have played Batman, is reprising his role as Batman for the upcoming The Flash movie which is expected to tell a version of the Flashpoint story. While talking to ComicBook.com over the summer of 2020, Morgan opened up about Keaton returning to the role for the first time since Batman Returns.

“Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig,” Morgan joked during a ComicBook.com interview at th San Diego Comic-Con virtual event. “Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

Do you want to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan play Thomas Wayne as Batman? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!