The Flash Director Teases Top-Secret Surprises That Will “Blow Your Socks Off”

The world got its first official look at The Flash movie over the weekend, when a small teaser trailer for the film was released as part of the DC FanDome virtual convention. The footage confirmed just a few of the long-standing theories surrounding the project, including that the multiversal film appears to include two versions of Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller), as well as an epic return for Michael Keaton’s Batman. According to the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, there are even more surprises still in store. During an appearance on the film’s DC FanDome China panel, Muschietti teased that some secrets tied to the film will be kept under wraps, but that once fans see them, it will “blow [their] socks off.”

“We can tell you that there are surprises. We cannot reveal what they are, but they will probably blow your socks off. They will. I think the less we talk about it the better. There’s excitement behind the camera about those surprises, but you’re better not knowing them until you see them on the big screen.

The Flash is set to be directed by IT‘s Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.