Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been in a bit of a pickle after Ezra Miller's recent antics. The actor has been arrested multiple times while vacationing in Hawaii for alleged harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and for an alleged assault at a private event. Miller is also being accused of grooming and threatening violence against a young woman who is currently 18, since she was 12 years old. Warner Bros. has yet to announce what they're doing with the situation, and now a new report from Deadline claims that the studio is in a lose lose situation. The report also revealed they will no longer include the actor in future DC projects after The Flash.

"There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,"Deadline wrote. "This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out." In Zaslav's plan to make DC an explosively successful division like Marvel under his newly structured studio, with its own new boss, the non-binary identifying Miller, we hear is simply not a part of those plans going forward in the future universe regardless if there are more allegations or not."

Although, it is unclear if the studio could even recast Miller so late in the game, The Flash is expected to see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Keaton hasn't played the role since 1992's Batman Returns and has since moved on to the Marvel universe with his latest appearance as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Morbius. The actor previously revealed why he came on board to return as Batman for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. While speaking with The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton opened up on what brought him back to the role.

"When it came around again, I was getting curious about it. I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something, and there were hints of Batman," Keaton recently revealed while appearing on the show. "I think it was about some other thing regarding Batman ... I got a call later saying, 'We want you to read something.' I just thought, 'Of course you have to do this.'"

For his Batman return in The Flash, Keaton added, "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. It's not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."



What do you think of the news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!