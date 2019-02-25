‘The Flash’: Ezra Miller Reveals New Details, Addresses Major Delays

[NEW] Ezra Miller talking about ‘The Flash’ film, why production has taken so long, and how the film will be like a “gift to dc/flash fans”. pic.twitter.com/4ISnIC6sR5 — Flashsolo Updates (@FlashsoloNews) February 23, 2019

While Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics continue to move forward with plans for their superhero movie franchises, fans are curious about the state of The Flash with Justice League star Ezra Miller.

After news that the delay of Fantastic Beasts 3 might also push back Barry Allen’s solo movie, some have speculated that the film is in trouble of ever coming to fruition. But in a recently surfaced interview with Miller from the press tour for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Miller made it clear that he’s devoted to making this film happen.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.

This movie’s going to be a real pure offering to the fans of this material. And we’ve hit a couple points in the script’s development where we’ve looked at it and gone, ‘Nah, this isn’t it. This isn’t it yet.’”

Miller went on to explain that The Flash will pull a heavy load in tying together the DC Multiverse as a whole, teasing the film’s grandiose expectations for the people behind the scenes making it happen.

“We’re talking about sparking a whole new universe which is, it’s not just the DC Multiverse. It’s also the speedster multiverse,” Miller said. “And the speedsters are the ones who connect all the disparate pieces of it. Because Marvel is a universe. It’s just one world and all the same characters in it. DC is a multiverse; all these different stories with different realities, different characters and versions of characters. And the speedsters are the ones who move through it all. They’re like the connecting bridge between all these different collaged parts.”

Miller paints a picture where everyone involved with the film wants what’s best for Barry Allen, and he said he’s proud to be involved in such a production.

“And so I’m really delighted at how focused everyone is on getting it just right. And I’m really devoted to that as well. And honestly, we won’t make the film unless it’s going to be this consummate, beautiful offering to the fans and to everybody. We’re just going to make a fantastic movie, but we’re really focused on making it this super gift to DC fans.”

It sounds like The Flash could be a film that doesn’t just fill in holes from DC’s burgeoning shared universe, but could also connect the original Superman films to the Batman movies to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and beyond.

Hopefully it all pans out and fans get this Flash movie sooner than later.

