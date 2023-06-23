The Flash Fan Art Imagines Dylan O'Brien Replacing Ezra Miller

✖

The Flash is expected to hit theaters June 23, 2023, and the film is in a bit of a pickle due to its leading actor's recent legal troubles. Ezra Miller has been arrested multiple times in Hawaii for alleged harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar as well as an alleged assault at a private event. Miller is also being accused of grooming and threatening violence against a young woman, who is now 18, since she was 12 years old. Fans have been wondering what Warner Bros. and DC Comics would do about the situation, and have even suggested that the studio recast the role, with some offering up Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien as a replacement. Now, one digital artist has created a cool concept for O'Brien replacing Miller as the Scarlet Speedster.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink has revealed an awesome new design that imagines Miller being recast and O'Brien donning the suit. The costume is slightly different from the one we've seen in some of the first looks from the film, but it is definitely accurate to the comics. Clements.Ink gives O'Brien the characters traditional blonde hair and it looks fantastic. You can check out The Flash fan art below!

Although, it is unclear if the studio could even recast Miller so late in the game, The Flash is expected to see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Keaton hasn't played the role since 1992's Batman Returns and has since moved on to the Marvel universe with his latest appearance as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Morbius. The actor previously revealed why he came on board to return as Batman for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. While speaking with The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton opened up on what brought him back to the role.

"When it came around again, I was getting curious about it. I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something, and there were hints of Batman," Keaton recently revealed while appearing on the show. "I think it was about some other thing regarding Batman ... I got a call later saying, 'We want you to read something.' I just thought, 'Of course you have to do this.'"



For his Batman return in The Flash, Keaton added, "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. It's not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."



Do you think Ezra Miller should be recast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!