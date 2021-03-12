The Flash Teases Another Rebirth Villlain's Debut in "Fear Me" Synopsis

✖

With its seventh season well underway, The Flash has been getting uniquely creative with its storytelling, weaving in aspects of the DC Comics universe that fans might not have been expecting. That especially appears to be the case with one of the series' upcoming episodes, which will feature the debut of a relatively new -- but still impactful -- villain. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Fear Me", the fifth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The synopsis confirms that Psych (Ennis Esmer), a villain who first made his debut in 2019's The Flash #61, will be making quite a mark on the world of Central City.

"PSYCH ATTACKS CENTRAL CITY – When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Thomas Pound and teleplay by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker."

In the comics, Psych (who is also known as Bashir) is from Zandia, a European country that serves as a safe haven for supervillains. Psych eventually is revealed to be a conduit of the Sage Force, an energy field similar to the Speed Force that gives him an array of psychic powers -- which he soon uses to blackmail villains. The Flash then recruits Psych and other new force users to help fight Black Flash, but Psych escapes and dies in the process.

It'll be interesting to see how Psych factors into the narrative of Season 7, which has had a lot of ground to cover after COVID-19 production shutdowns caused the series' previous season to end early.

"Ironically, I'm relieved," showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com last year. "I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think my master plan," Wallace said. "So, like a good movie, it has an act one, act two and an act three. Well, the end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point. To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire, but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fear Me" will air on March 30th.