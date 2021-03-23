The Flash: Grant Gustin Teases "Cool Storyline" from Comics in Upcoming Episodes

✖

Season 7 of The Flash is in full swing and now that Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) has returned to the Mirrorverse, Iris (Candice Patton) is back in the real world, and Barry (Grant Gustin) has his speed back. With these things taken care of, The CW series is now ready to move forward to deal with other villains and tell new stories and according to Gustin, one of the storylines the series will take on this season comes from the comics.

In an interview with TVLine, Gustin teased that this "cool storyline" from comics will play out over a few episodes -- and that he was really sad when they wrapped it.

"We're going to see something that's from an arc in the comic books," Gustin said. "It's a cool storyline that we explored for a stretch of episodes [and] I was super-sad when we wrapped it up, actually, because I had such a good time working with [the actors involved]. I think it's going to be a fun storyline for the fans."

While Gustin didn't specify what that comic book arc would be, The Flash may have already offered fans a major clue. At the end of last week's "Mother", a scene that was set "18 Hours Earlier" revealed that the restoration of the Speed Force unleashed a rainbow of other kinds of lightning into the sky over Central City. Many fans took that as a clue that the series could be gearing up for its take on the comics storyline "Flash War" which saw the release of three new Forces: the Sage Force, Strength Force, and Still Force.

And those additional Forces may have already been hinted at in the synopsis for the episode "Fear Me" set to debut on March 30th. That episode will see a powerful new villain, Psych (Ennis Esmer), threaten Central City and, in comics, Psych is eventually revealed to be a conduit of the Sage Force, an energy field similar to the Speed Force that gives him an array of psychic powers -- which he soon uses to blackmail villains.

While fans will have to tune in to see exactly what the comic book arc is and how the series approaches it, what they won't have to wait much longer for is the return of a fan-favorite villain from a previous season. Tuesday night's "Central City Strong" will see the return of Abra Kadabra, played by David Dastmalchian.

"That was one of my favorite episodes to film so far this season," Gustin said. "I love working with David Dastmalchian, who's not only an incredible actor, but he's just a really good person."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.