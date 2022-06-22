The Flash Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Name and Costume

The final installment of DC Comic's Arrowverse tie-in comic, Earth-Prime is out this week and while the issue, Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight #6, is largely centered on wrapping up the threat of Magog and how that factors into the future, there are a few interesting revelations about the present state of The CW's Arrowverse as well, particularly for The Flash. The issue sees one of The Flash's characters finally get their comic-accurate name — as well as their costume.

Warning: Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight #6 from Thomas Pound, Jeff Hersh, Pablo M. Collar, and Will Robson, beyond this point.

After things wrap up in 2049 — complete with the surprise return of Oliver Queen/The Spectre and a hint that there are much bigger threats on the horizon — the story then returns to 2022, specifically to Star City and ARGUS Headquarters. It's there, in the backup story "Phantom Punch" that we catch up with Cisco Ramon and Kamilla Hwang who are working with Tinya Wazzo. It turns out that Tinya is now training with them, after Barry and Iris told Kamilla and Cisco about her. They start putting her through regular training when the threat that is Doctor Polaris, The Weather Witch, and Girder show up. As the fight ensues, Cisco yells to Tinya to "Give 'em hell, Phantom Girl!"

Played by Mika Abdalla, Tinya Wazzo made her debut on The Flash this season as a young woman that Iris (Candice Patton) meets while in Coast City) who is looking for her mother. Unfortunately, Iris' attempt to be helpful backfire when Tinya's mother ends up impacted by her time sickness and seemingly erased. Fans later see that Tinya's mom is trapped in the Still Force. The next time we see her, Tinya has zero desire to help Barry find his wife, wanting him to suffer the same loss that she's experiencing with her mother.

With the comics being considered canon to the Arrowverse, it seems to suggest that Tinya will eventually come around and go on to take on her comic book identity and costume as well. In comics, Tinya Wazzo is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes known as Phantom Girl or, in the Post-Zero Hour continuity, as Apparition. Created by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney and first appearing in Action Comics #276 in 1961, Tinya has the power to turn intangible and phase through solid objects, something that all the natives of her home planet of Bgztl can do. Thus far, it doesn't seem like the series is having her be a part of the League or even an alien of any sort, but the appearance in the comic does seem to suggest that we will be seeing more of Tinya. The issue ends with Bloodwork no longer being in custody and an ominous "To Be Continued In Season 9 of The Flash."

Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight # 6 is on sale now. The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.